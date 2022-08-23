TUSCUMBIA — George Lee Sparks born on August 14, 1928 and deceased on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Floyd E. Tut Fann Home. He lived to be 94 years and six days old.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Brother Don McQuire will be officiating. Burial will be in DeVaney Cemetery.
George was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War in 1951-1953. Mr. Sparks had a long career as an auto mechanic. He worked for REID Pontiac, Hester Chevrolet and James Austin Automotive. He was self-employed until retirement. Many friends and loyal customers remember him having roasted peanuts on his wood heater. He was a member of Little Bear Creek. He was a friend and story teller to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Erie Sparks; brothers, Charlie, Wayne, and J.C. Sparks; and sisters, Ruby Musgrove and Lorine Benson.
He survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Helen Christine Sparks. Survivors also include three sons, George Ronald Sparks (Brenda deceased), Rickey Lee Sparks (Debra), and Steven Roy Sparks (Rita); sisters, Bobbie Jean Hillbrand, Jimmie Lou Fredrick, and June Boscoe; grandchildren, Gregory Sparks, Nicole Allen, Ginger LeAnn England, Whitney Rachel Sparks, Steven William Sparks, and stepgranddaughter, Amanda Baker; great-grandchildren, Shea Sparks, Savannah Allen, Anna Grace England, and Phillip Cole England; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Howard, Dr. Jimmy Gardner, Matt Stewart, Doug Garrison, Greg Sparks and Phillip England.
In lieu of flowers, please give to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
