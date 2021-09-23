SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — George Leonard Farris, 62, formerly of Florence, died September 16, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Memory Gardens of Hardin County, Savannah, TN.

