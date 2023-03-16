Graveside service for George McLellan Bush, age 68, of Fayetteville, TN will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Rev. William R. Talley officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Higgins Funeral Home.
George was born November 15, 1954, in Clarksville, TN to the late Hubert Samuel Bush and Laurine Williams. He worked for Frito Lay for 15 years and for McKee Foods from 1991 until his retirement in 2018. George was of the Baptist faith, and he was an avid NASCAR and Tennessee Football fan. Mr. Bush passed away March 14, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia Bush; son, George Adam Bush of Alabama; daughter, Katlyn Renae Bush of Christiana, TN; a brother, Billy (Kimberly) Blake of Bowling Green, KY; many loving cousins; and his beloved cat, Frank. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Eric Bush.
Higgins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George McLellan Bush.
