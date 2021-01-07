FLORENCE — George Michael Paulk, 68, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Wayne Wood officiating.
He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway and was currently working for Cass Pace Services. George was a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ where he served as an elder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Betty Paulk; in-laws, Herman and Billie Hall.
George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Hall Paulk; daughter, George Anne Pitman (Joey); son, Darryl Wade Paulk; brothers, Randy Paulk (Belinda), Charlie Paulk, and Gib Paulk (Shelia); sister, Janet Frost( Lee); several extended family members and his church family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Helen Keller ICU and all of our friends and family for your love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ building fund.
