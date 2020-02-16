DECATUR — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather, George P. Vermeire.
Visitation will be held for George P. Vermeire, 90, of Decatur from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home in Florence on Monday, February 17th. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17th immediately following the visitation. Preacher Glen Richardson will officiate with interment at North Carolina Cemetery in Greenhill.
Mr. Vermeire passed away on Monday February 10th. He was born on December 10th, 1929. Mr. Vermeire worked as corporate Vice President of purchasing for Electrolux. He moved to Cullman, AL in 1976 and Decatur in 1992.
Survivors include his two daughters, Pamela Hamner and Cynthia Meachum and son, Gregory Vermeire; his six grandchildren, Matthew Meachum, Mark Meachum, Bradley Hamner, Jordan Hamner, Lauren Vermeire and Grayson Vermeire; his great-grandchildren, Cooper Hamner, Victoria Hamner, Tyler Hamner and Zayden Hamner.
Pallbearers for the service will be Bradley Hamner, Cooper Hamner, Jordan Hamner, Greg Hamner, Joseph Wright and Grayson Vermeire.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
