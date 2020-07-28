FLORENCE — George R. Capps went to his heavenly home Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Pigg Capps; his daughter, Ladonna Owens (Frank) and his son, Randy Capps (Gena). Grandchildren, Josh Owens (Bethany), Jesse Owens (Tiffany), Chandler Capps and Tori Capps. Great-grandchildren, Landon Owens, Benjamin Owens, Gavin Owens, Emma Owens and Carter Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Ruthie Capps.
George retired from Ford Motor Company and Bevis/Hon in Human Resources. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, Florence, all of his life. He served as a deacon for 54 years, choir member and Sunday school teacher. George sang tenor and traveled with the Praisemen Quartet, Glory Road Quartet and the Sonrise Quartet.
Visitation will be Wednesday night from 4:30-6:30 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Boulevard and the service will immediately follow. The service will be officiated by Reverend Tom Malone and Reverend Mike Crews.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
