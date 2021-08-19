FLORENCE — George Randy Nelson, 67, of Florence, passed away August 18, 2021. He was the owner of Nelson Construction but better known as a husband, daddy, grandy, and avid golfer.
Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 12:30 - 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Francis Walter Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Dodd Nelson; mother, Martha Sue Nelson; sons, Brad Nelson (Rachael) and their children, Zac and Wade Nelson, Blair Nelson and his children, Katie and Annabella Nelson, and Jesse Davis (Ina) and their children, Lainee and Avalyn Davis; daughter, Amber Graves (Britt) and their children, Ellie Grace, Claire, and Ruthie Graves; brothers, Ricky Nelson (Kathy), Rusty Nelson, Roy Nelson (Rita); and sister, Jan Allen (Mike).
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
