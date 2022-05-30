ATHENS — George Allen Stewart, 78, passed away Saturday May 28, 2022. Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, at First Baptist Church (Chapel). Lie-in-state will be from10-11 a.m. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m., at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Athens City Cemetery.

