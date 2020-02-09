FLORENCE — George T. Watson, 84 of Florence, left his earthly home for Heaven on January 5, 2020, after an extended illness. Per his request, no services are planned.
He was the son of the late Lesker and late Stella Watson. He was preceded in death (by 28 days) by the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Jean Watson, and infant son, Gregory Watson.
Survivors include daughter, Georgina Hayes and husband, Joseph Hayes, and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Chandler Stewart, Alyssa Stewart and Olivia Stewart.
George retired from Reynolds Metal Company and The United States Postal Service. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He enjoyed talking about growing up next to the river and fishing and hunting.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home, Myra Patrick, Angie McDonald Cromwell and all the staff on 2nd.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to feed the hungry in the Shoals Area. We are all God’s children. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen”, Hebrews 11:1.
