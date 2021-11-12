WEST COLUMBIA, SC — George Vernon Marshall, 81, of West Columbia, SC, passed away on November 8, 2021 after several years of declining health. Born on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late James and Sarah Marshall.
Vernon was a Navy veteran and worked as a master electrician until he retired. He was very special and everyone enjoyed being around him because he made them laugh and feel special, too. Vernon was kind, generous, and was always willing to help someone in need. He was dearly loved by his family and friends.
Along with his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Suanne Marshall; beloved son, Charlie Marshall; and brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy & Carolyn Marshall. He is survived by his son, David Marshall (Becky); granddaughter, Shellie Marshall Pressley (Phillip); and daughter-in-law, Leslie Marshall Tudor (Mike).
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209.
