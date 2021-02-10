TUSCUMBIA — George W. Willich, 67, of Tuscumbia, died on Monday, February 8, 2021 of complications from Covid-19. The memorial service will be held Thursday, February 11th at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Van Edington officiating. Visitation will continue after the service until 12:30 p.m.
George was preceded in death by parents, Pauline and David Willich of Sheffield, and Gladys and James Sizemore of Tuscumbia; and an infant brother, Floyd. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Matt Willich (Jeannie Hartman) and Laurie Lane (Kevin); and grandchildren, Emma Grace and Davis Lane, all of Tuscumbia. He is also survived by two brothers, John Willich and Larry Willich (Carolyn); and numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Parkway, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff in CICU at UAB Hospital for their competent and compassionate care.
