FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — George Washington Williams, 82, died September 18, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 pm. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial with burial in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving two Tours in Vietnam.

