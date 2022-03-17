TOWN CREEK — George “Wayne” Flanagan of Town Creek, AL passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1942 and was 79 years old.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. In his free time, you could find him scoring a deal at a yard sale or collecting half dollars from the bank. Not to mention, his love for arrowheads and two-dollar bills. Whether it was watching his granddaughter play softball or fishing with his sons and grandsons, being with family was the most important highlight of his life. Now that he has left us all too soon, we know he is spending eternity in “the happy hunting grounds”.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The burial will be held in Shaw Cemetery in Leighton, AL.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anne Flanagan; parents, George and Evon Flanagan; brothers, Doyle Flanagan and Harvey Flanagan; sisters, Sandra Campbell, Joyce Berry, and baby sister Flanagan.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Flanagan (Sheila); son, Brady Flanagan (Tammy); brother, Clinton “Preacher” Flanagan (Linda); brother, Greg Flanagan (Lori); brother, John Flanagan (Jeana); grandchildren, Joshua May (Kayla), Jacob May (Kate), Jayla McElroy (Josh), Asheton Pierce (Luke), Brayden Flanagan, Bryar Flanagan, Trey White, and Eric Craig (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Caden and Amzie May, Hayden May, Grayden Pierce, Collin Craig, Cade Craig, Aubree Craig, and Gage Craig.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements for George Wayne Flanagan.
