FLORENCE — George Wayne Frizzell, age 90, passed away on October 2, 2022 in Florence, Alabama. Fondly known as “Buck” to many, he was born in Christiana, Tennessee to Clarence and Flora Fox Frizzell. George was a Korean War veteran, having served his country in the United States Air Force. His career led him to making contributions to the space industry as an Engineering Design Checker in Huntsville, Alabama. He was a devoted, loving Dad to his family and enjoyed telling stories about his childhood growing up on the farm. We will dearly miss our sweet Dad. Now he can rest at his “homeplace” he loved so much.
Mr. Frizzell was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Flora Frizzell, and sisters, Lucy Caldwell and Ruth Denton.
Mr. Frizzell is survived by his daughter, Diane Frost (Danny) of Florence, Alabama; son, Steve Frizzell (Rhonda) of Winter Park, Florida; grandchildren, Brittany Frost, Cody Frost, Mikaela Frizzell, and Morgan Colley; and nieces and nephews, Judy Officer, Sandra Denton, Jack McInturff, and Jackie Denton.
Visitation with the Frizzell family will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Fox Hollow Cemetery.
