RUSSELLVILLE — George Wesley Pierce, age 87, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, August 03, 2021 at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Mr. Pierce proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Cold War period. He retired from TVA after working there many years. He was a Master Mason in the Newburg Masonic Lodge where he served as secretary for the last several years. Mr. Pierce loved selling items at the flea market where he always enjoyed talking with friends and making many new ones, as well as being a diehard Alabama fan, ROLL TIDE. He was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, Jane, and they enjoyed many games of golf together, even winning trophies and awards for tournaments they played in. He loved his children and grandchildren very much and leaves behind a wonderful legacy.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 60 years, Truby Jane McKinney Pierce; son, Ricky Pierce (Melissa); daughter, Wendy Garrison (Steven); grandchildren, Landon Pierce, Eric Garrison, Matthew Garrison, Crystal Pierce (Corey Lee), Jackson Bartlett, Kendal Bartlett; great-grandson, Braxton Pierce; soon to arrive great-granddaughter, Kinsley Brooke Lee; sister, Letha McKinney; brother, Bobby Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Effie (Fleming) Pierce; brother, Price Pierce; sisters, Earline Johnson, Sue Adams, Emma Jean Hines, and Sandra Jones.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. today, August 05, 2021 at Franklin Memory Gardens with Brother Eric McKinney and Brother Phil Kimbrough officiating the service. Masonic rite and military honors will be performed at the graveside.
The pallbearers will be Landon Pierce, Tim McKinney, Phil Kimbrough, Brad McKinney, Zac Henson, Jackson Bartlett, and David Jordan.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Jowana Hayes, the staff and nurses of Terrace Manor Nursing Home, and to the many others who have helped the family during the last few months.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please feel free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented