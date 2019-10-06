HUNTSVILLE — George William Lindsey of Huntsville, 84, passed away September 26, 2019. Mr. Lindsey was a native of Florence, Alabama. A burial service will be conducted at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Mr. Lindsey is preceded in death by his parents, Brella Palmer Lindsey and Marvin Elmer Lindsey of Florence; sister, Mary Burton (Archie); niece, Kimberly Burton, all of Birmingham. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Craft Lindsey; son, Jason Lindsey (Margaret) of Harvest; two grandchildren, Grant and Reaghan; and sister, Robbie Lindsey of Decatur.
