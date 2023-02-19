FLORENCE — George William Norris, 72, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence. He was a Chemical/Environmental Engineer with TVA. He was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you