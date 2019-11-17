TOWN CREEK — Georgeina Marie Green, 67, of Town Creek, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at noon in the chapel with Bro. Kirk Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford Venis Wilson and Freda Mary Wylie; and brother, Michael Lee Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Dale Green of Texas; father, Kenneth Wylie; sons, Michael Watson (Tonya) of Tuscumbia, AL, Jamie Watson of Texas, and Billy Jack Berryman (Crystal) of Courtland, AL; daughters, Stacy Terry (Steve) of Courtland, AL, and Dixie Thomas (Mark) of Town Creek, AL; sister, Mary Beth Wright; eighteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Todd Halbrooks, Tyler Halbrooks, Larry McNutt, Mike Berryman, Jim Johnson, and Zachary Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brody Watson, Mark Thomas, Steve Terry, and Mark Myhan.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
