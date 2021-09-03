PHIL CAMPBELL — Georgette Burks, 60, died September 1, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Church with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial to follow in Spruce Pine Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, will assist the family.

