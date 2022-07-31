MUSCLE SHOALS — Georgia Ann Tillery, 76, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, August 1, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Rod Stansky will be officiating.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John H. Tillery, Jr.; daughter, Christy McClanahan (Greg); son, Doug Tillery (Kaye); grandsons, Hunter McClanahan and Trevor McClanahan; brother, Wesley Slay; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Tillery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff of Enhabit Hospice and also Gloria, Kim, Linda, for their loving care.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented