TUSCUMBIA — Georgia Beatrice Carter, 92, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her residence.
There will be no public viewing. Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30th at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Ms. Carter will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral service. Rev. Dexter Belue, Eulogist and Rev. Keeton L. Stewart, Pastor. Final burial will be held in St. Paul Church Cemetery.
Compassionate and Proficient Preparation Presented By Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Commented