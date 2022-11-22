LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Georgia Blount Staggs, 84, formerly of Clinton, TN, died November 17, 2022. Services will be today at 11 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro, TN. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Walker Cemetery. She is the mother of Tony Staggs.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
- OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
- Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored
- Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement
- Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level
- Flip of Michigan legislature highlights role of fair maps
- VP Harris urges respect of sovereignty in South China Sea
- US and Chinese defense chiefs meet amid strained relations
Most Read
Articles
- Restaurant opening on Monday in downtown Florence
- Deer crashes into Florence home
- City considers "ambitious" McFarland Park master plan
- Leo III turns the big 2-0
- Cherokee resident: Students 'discriminated against' over water damaged school
- Foster named Tuscumbia's mayor
- Delaware firm may invest in ag center
- Florence public safety workers receive 12% pay raise
- Traffic turnover is main goal of parking meters
- Leighton woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA relieves Willis of coaching duties (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
Commented