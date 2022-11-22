LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Georgia Blount Staggs, 84, formerly of Clinton, TN, died November 17, 2022. Services will be today at 11 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro, TN. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Walker Cemetery. She is the mother of Tony Staggs.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.