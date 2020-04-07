LEXINGTON — Georgia Lee French, 94, passed away on April 5, 2020 to her heavenly home after a short illness. She was a member of Center Hill Church of Christ. Due to current government restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Pettus Cemetery with Josh Eldridge officiating.
Georgia was born on August 20, 1925 to Frank and Lula Williams, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded by husband James D. French; brother, Alton Williams, and sister, Ruby Woodham.
Georgia is survived by daughters, Carolyn Holden (Gaylon), Barbara Barnett (Terry), Sheila Lepere and Rodania French; grandchildren, Kevin Holden, Keith Barnett, Stacy Martin, Tara Williams, Seth Lepere, April Seymore and Hailee Stutts; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; sister, Jean Robertson; and other family and many friends.
The family wishes to thank special neighbors, Danny White and David Goodman for their love and support.
Also, they wish to thank the special staff at El Reposo Nursing Home for the excellent care of our Mother during this difficult time. Even though she was only there for a short time, she made many friends.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
