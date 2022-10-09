TUSCUMBIA — Georgia Faye N. Heis, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. No services will be held at this time.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Ramona Kay Harrison Stanczak.
Faye is survived by her husband, Elmer “Red” Heis; children, Bonita Lynn Harrison Higdon, Tonjua Louise Harrison Sherrer, and Billy Gene Harrison Jr, stepchildren: William Joseph Heis, Robert Jacob Heis, and Nichole Marie Heis Moore; sister, Elaine Fountain Griffin; grandchildren, Michael Higdon, Clarissa Renee Sherrer, Melissa Ann Sherrer, Liz Valvano, Kathy Stanczak, Blake Gulley, and Brian Gulley; and great-granddaughter, Nakira Rheanalyn Seal.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Athens Norris and Julia Finley Andrews Norris Rinehart; her daughter, Ramona Kay Harrison Stanczak; her sister, Juanita Norris Gibson, and granddaughter Cassandra Joy Higdon Seal.
