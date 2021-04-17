ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Georgia Lee Flemings, 77, died April 11, 2021. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Tuesday in Beaver Creek Cemetery, Guin-Beaverton, AL. Marion County Funeral Home is assisting the family.

