FLORENCE — Georgia Thompson Cunningham, age 54, died Monday, October 26th, at her home. She is survived by her brother, Marc Thompson of Athens GA, and her sister, Ashley Thompson Darty of Tuscaloosa, AL.
She was a graduate of the University of North Alabama and a member of Phi Mu sorority. She had a big kind heart and an infectious laugh. She loved helping others and loved cooking for everyone. She will be greatly missed.
A private service is planned to commemorate her passing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Florence Lauderdale Animal Services.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
