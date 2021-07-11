LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Gerald Allen “Judd” Barringer, age 76, passed away July 8, 2021. He was a resident of Harbor Hills Academy Nursing Home in Lutts, TN. Visitation will be Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville, AL. Funeral will start at 3:00 p.m. with his Pastor Rev. Terry Herston officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Preceding Judd are his parents, Stansell and Mamie Barringer.
Survivors include his sister, Ruby Letson; nieces, Diane Letson; Charlotte and husband, Mark Rodgers; great-nieces, Allison Rodgers; Jessica and husband, Matt Dunn; great-great-niece and nephew, Lilah and Oliver Dunn.
Judd was a member of Old Mt. Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He retired from E.C.M. Hospital after 32 years of service.
Serving as pallbearers are Tommy Word, Jeremy Herston, Matthew Herston, Shane Mitchell, Doug Newton, and Rev. Dwayne McDuff.
Memorials may be made to Springfield Cemetery fund, 5400 Hwy. 101, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
