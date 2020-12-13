FLORENCE
Gerald Alvin Pride, 77, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. There will be a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Howell Bigham officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Gerald was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Sons of the American Revolution.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Alyce Young Pride; children, Allison Pride Harris (Terry) and Gerald Maxson Pride (Laura); brothers, Goodloe “Bud” Pride, II, (Jane); sister, Lenora “Sis” Douglass Pride; grandchildren, Andrew Maxson Pride, Elizabeth Pride Harris, Annie Marie Pride, David Michael Pride; and several nephews, nieces, and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Bobbie and Pam; and the staff at Shoals House of Lighting.
