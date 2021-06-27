SPRUCE PINE — Gerald Anderson Taylor, 61 years old of Spruce Pine, AL, passed away June 25, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 27, 2021, Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Delashaw and Bro. Marlon Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Gerald was born April 1, 1960 in Russellville, AL to Sparkie and Berline Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sparkie Taylor; his father-in-law, Jerome Jackson; his grandparents, Foy and Gladys Hester and Gilbert and Bennie Taylor; his brother-in-law, Neal Hester; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Anita Jackson Taylor; his mother, Berline Taylor; his children, Gaven Taylor and Melondie Murray (Jondon Stough); his siblings, Wanda Taylor Collins (Jerry), Tyrus Gene Taylor (Bobbette), Kathy Mishea Taylor Davis (Marty Hargett); mother-in-law, Jean Jackson; sister-in-law, Denise Hester; his grandchildren, K.J. Murray, Amzie Stough, Canaan Stough; and his nieces and nephews, Jessica, Tyler, Chase, Victoria, Anna, and Maggie.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Peters, Jeremy Campbell, Jamey Brewer, Wayne Holt, Bill Rouse, Shane Lee, Jonathan Kephart, Ed Kasmeier, and Keith Poston.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
