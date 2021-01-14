FLORENCE — Gerald Andrew “Jerry” Gruber, 73, died January 13, 2021. Spry-Williams Funeral Home will announce arrangements. He was the brother of Robert Earl Myrick. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

