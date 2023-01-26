ATHENS — Gerald Anthony Richardson went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 21, 2023. No services are planned. Spry Funeral Home in Athens assisted the family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilburn Lee Richardson and his mother, Frances E. Bretherick Richardson.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen; his daughter, Tonya (Mike); his son, Dr. Tony Richardson (Rodney). He had six grandchildren, Tyler Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Mackenzie Hyman (Michael), Lori Holmberg, Michael Holmberg and Titus Cartwright. Mr. Richardson is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Kataleya who he referred to as his “Golden Nugget.” He is also survived by his brother, Loran Richardson (Deborah) and his sister, Elizabeth McLaughlin. Also, Mr. Richardson is survived by his loyal companions, Beau (his Little Conductor) and Pandora. He had a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He referred to Carol Anderton (Jerry) as a special sister-in-law who was more like his sister.
If you knew Gerald, you knew he was kind, caring and loved everyone. He served in the Army Reserves and was retired from CSX Railroad of Nashville, TN. Mr. Richardson was the type of person that if you needed it and he had it, he had no problem giving it to you. He brought groceries for strangers and lunches for coworkers. He spent countless hours as a volunteer fireman putting himself in danger to help others. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grand buddy (because he was the greatest buddy ever), great grandbuddy and brother. Most important, Mr. Richardson was a Christian who loved Jesus Christ and gave his whole heart to him. One of his last wishes was to bring as many people to Jesus as possible before his passing.
The family would like to thank Dr. Pauline A. Lette Anderson, Dr. Matthews and Dr. McCarty III. The family would also like to thank Madison Hospital especially the 4th floor nurses, Huntsville Hospital, Southern Care Beacon Hospice, Clements Fire Department and his loving neighbors.
