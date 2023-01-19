TOWN CREEK — Gerald Bradford, 75, died January 17, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery in the Loosier community. He was married to Ruby Skelton Bradford for 54 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.