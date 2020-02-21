FLORENCE — Gerald Dean Bates, 76, Florence, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be at Collinwood Church of God on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m., with Jeff Davis, Nelson Moffett and Tim Justice officiating. Mr. Bates will lie in repose from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Bates was a lifelong resident of the Shoals. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially going camping. He was preceded in death by his son, Little Jerry; his parents; two brothers and two sisters.
Mr. Bates is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jane Bates; children, Dena Parrish, Tammy Balderas, and Jeremy Bates; brothers, George “Ronnie” Bates and Sam Bates; sister, Wanda Bates; grandchildren, Jacob Winchester, Sam Winchester, Brooke Gray, Hannah Davis, Marisa Parrish, Tori Balderas, Brandi Parrish, and Maria Balderas; and great-grandchild, Raegan Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
