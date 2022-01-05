PHIL CAMPBELL — Gerald Delane “Sonny” Scott, age 78, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Sonny was a devoted Christian, a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather who loved his family with all of his heart. He always said “if you ever get into a tight, call on Jesus. Sonny was a lifelong Auburn fan. Sonny remained positive until the very end, and his family will remember this verse from 2 Timothy 4:7 and know this applied to Sonny, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy and Arnova (Gober) Scott; brothers, Bill Scott, Wayne Scott, and Anthony Scott.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Sharon Hargett Scott; son, Greg Scott (Robin); grandchildren, Taylor Morgan (Dustin), Haley Hargett (Levi); great-grandchildren, Scott Morgan, Annie Morgan; sister, Mary Jo Motes; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The visitation was 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 03, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral was at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 04, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Dr. Scott Delashaw and Brother Gary Yielding officiating the service. Burial was in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers were Dustin Morgan, Levi Hargett, Wayne Jackson, Tommy Jackson, Joseph Medina, and Roger Scott.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
