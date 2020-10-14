TUSCUMBIA — Gerald E. Brock, 75, died October 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 3:30 p.m. with burial in Greenview Memorial Park-Love Mausoleum with military honors. He was the husband of Sandra Whitehead Brock.

