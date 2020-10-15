TUSCUMBIA — Gerald E. Brock, 75 of Tuscumbia, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Gerald graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School in Zion, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1965 - 1967. He was an Engineer with Bechtel, AT&T and retired from BellSouth in 1994. He was a member of Elks Lodge No. 820, Moose Lodge, American Legion Post No. 11 and Disabled American Vets and was an expert Rifleman.
A Memorial Service with military honors will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 3:30 p.m. officiating will be David Dowdy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Dare Brock; father, Ed Brock; sister, Mary Brock Thatcher; brothers, Joe and Jim Brock. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Whitehead Brock; sons, Douglas Wayne Brock (Robyn) and Drew Edward Brock (Tonya Lynn); sisters, Gloria Jean Wollert (Ted) and Debbie Percival (Greg); grandchildren, Jamie Austin, Jessica Hill and Irelyn Bresnishan; great-grandchildren, Easton Capley and Addie Capley.
