RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Gerald E. Jackson, 80, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away on January 10, 2020, at his home. Gerald was a banker in Russellville at CB&S Bank for over 20 years.
Visitation with family will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Services will follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Chase Dowdy officiating. Pallbearers will be members of Gerald’s Sunday school class at First Baptist Church, Russellville. Burial will be in Fulton Bridge Church Cemetery, Hamilton, Alabama.
Gerald is survived by his sister, Mary Ruth Jackson Moore and husband Buddy; nieces and nephews, Mike Moore and wife Bebe, Kathy Clemmons and husband Jim, and Mary Elizabeth LaBreck and husband Brett, Katie Clemmons, Maggie Clemmons, John Adkins, Jr. and wife Laurie, Terry Adkins and wife Tina, Ashley Rhudy and husband Dawain and Mary Kate Rhudy and a host of friends.
Preceding him death were his wife, Mary Howell Jackson; his parents, Leslie and Ruby White Bolton Jackson; and sister Rebecca Adkins.
Gerald served his state and country as a member of the Alabama Army National Guard and was a member of the Russellville Civitan Club. He worked diligently at the Watermelon Festivals in Russellville and was also an avid contributor to the Franklin County Archives in Russellville.
The family would like to thank caregivers Deborah, Nancie, Darwin, Anita, and Doug and the staff of Kindred Hospice for their dedication and devotion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Russellville or to the charity of your choice in memory of Gerald.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
