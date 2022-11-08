KILLEN — Gerald Edward “Pete” Clemons, 90, of Killen passed away November 5, 2022, at his residence. He was an electrician, a member of the Local IBEW #558, a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ, a member of the American Legion Post #146, and a United States Army veteran, having served in Korea.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Gerald Clemons (Lisa); daughters, Wanda Gail Freeman, Sharon Jean Clemons (Louie Smith) and Holly Leigh Putman (Darin); sister, Katherine Richardson; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren
Preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Riley Clemons; parents, William Kelly Clemons and Clara Evelyn Rogers Clemons; daughter, Donna Kay Clemons; brothers, Milner “Sam” Clemons, Fred Wayne Clemmons and Jackie Jo Clemmons
Visitation with the family will be today, November 8, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 9, at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Grigsby and Doug Jackson officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 12:00 – 1:00 before the service. Burial will be in Lone Cedar Cemetery, with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Mark Gray, Teran Gray, Briar Putman, Ledge Putman, Creek Putman and Greg Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Smith, Jimmy Ray, Shannon Nichols, American Legion Post #146, and all of the men of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
The family would like to say a special thank you to: North Alabama Hospice, Bro. Tim Grigsby, Doug Jackson, and Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
