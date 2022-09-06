ROGERSVILLR — Gerald “Jerry” Nelson Garner, 81, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022. Jerry was a member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church and Rogersville Masonic Lodge.
A visitation will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Friday, September 9th from noon-1 pm., with a memorial service following. Terry Herston and Holly Woodall will be officiating.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Lessie Dee Garner, and sister, Janice Putman Lovell.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Comer Garner; son, Kevin (Leah) Garner; daughter, Beth (Jerry) Phillips; special nephew, Chad (Bridgett) Putman; grandchildren, Mallory Brown, Parker (Kaity) Garner, Ryleigh Putman; and his sister, Judy Blakely.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Garner’s family.
