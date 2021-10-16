RUSSELLVILLE — Gerald Waymon Hammock, age 76, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Gerald was the youngest of seven children born in an old log house on Cedar Creek in the last years of WWII. A few years later, the family moved to a 160 acre farm located at the 5 points community which became affectionately called Hammock Holler. His early life was spent helping on the family farm to include: raising cotton and hogs, robbing honey from bee hives, and working in his father’s blacksmith shop. He often worked for 2 of his brother-in-laws, Evan Wilson and Lindy Rickard, whom he credited with teaching him how to work. Gerald was a graduate of Belgreen High School where he played basketball and would often drive a school bus while still in high school. After graduation, he attended Calhoun Community College and took courses in tool-and-die while also working at Ingall’s Shipyard building barges. Post college, he worked for Hayes Aircraft machining components for the Saturn V rocket that would send men to the moon. In 1965, a letter from LBJ arrived at 5 points, Gerald often liked to recall that in the letter the president said, “Your friends and neighbors have chosen you to serve in the US Army.” He would go on to serve one tour in Vietnam as a combat engineer and ran over a tank mine with a dump truck but sustained no major injuries.
After returning from Vietnam, he was often seen in one of his cars (1939 Chevy coupe, 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS) racing around Franklin county. In 1968 he met his wife Debbie and they were married in 1969. Gerald worked on the construction of Big Bear Dam and afterwards began a career with TVA at the Power Service Shop as a machinist. In the early 80’s, he retired from TVA to open up Hammock Machine Shop which he operated for many years machining parts for several local manufacturing plants. He would later return to TVA in the late 90’s and eventually retired from there in 2007. In the early 80’s, Gerald felt the call from God to preach. He would go on to be ordained by the Baptist Church and minister at many churches in Franklin County and beyond to include Baptist, other denominational, and non-denominational churches. Overseas mission work was a passion of his, making a multitude of trips to Mexico, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and also funding the construction of 2 churches in Kenya. In his retirement years, Gerald could often be found at the Waffle House, Bojangles, and Tires & More when not spending time with his pet dogs: Ozzie, CG, Beau, Valentine, and Thor. He never met a stranger and often helped the poor and unfortunate.
Gerald W. Hammock will be remembered as a husband, a father, a veteran, a minister, a missionary, and a master machinist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Husie Martin and Ettie James Hammock; sister, Anna Lou Wilson; brothers, James, Thelton, and Raymond Hammock.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; son, Colby (Emily); sisters, Ruth Hardin and Eva Mae Rickard; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dempsey Cemetery. Sister Wanda Keele will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Devan Parker, Dallas Bragwell, Mason Bragwell, Jeff Rickard, Lex Tiffin, and Randall Hammock. Honorary Pallbearers will be Athel Scott, James Walker Stanley, Bill Lindsey, Ray Smelser, Darryl Murray, and Greg Bradford.
Special thanks to: Dr Thompson and staff at the VA clinic, nurses at HK PCU (especially Emma), and Peggy Marquart.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the VA program - Home at Last.
