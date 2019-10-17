FLORENCE — Gerald Howard Daugherty, 86, Florence, passed away October 13, 2019 at his residence. He retired from Anderson News as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Father Roy Runkle will be officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Raymond Daugherty and Isabelle Elizabeth Wilson Daugherty.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lee Barriger Daugherty; sons, Gerald Daugherty (Anne), Michigan, Michael Daugherty, Michigan, David Daugherty (Laura), Michigan, Kevin Daugherty (Therese), Michigan, Jerry Ross, San Antonio, TX and Matthew Ross, Huntsville, AL; daughter, Sandra Daugherty (Eric), Michigan; brothers, James Daugherty (Irene), Michigan, William Daugherty (April), Michigan and Joseph Daugherty, Michigan. He is survived by many grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA or Safe Place.
