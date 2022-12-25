FLORENCE
After an extended illness, Gerald “Jerry” Hester, 87, died on December 18, 2022. Mr. Hester was preceded in death by parents, U.Z. Hester, Sr. and Lila Booher Hester as well as brothers, U.Z. Jr and the Reverend Kenneth E. Hester.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley; brother, Ronnie (Dorcas); sons, Carl, Jeff (Kitty), Max (LaFonda), and Fred (Laura). “Pa” is and shall be deeply missed by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church for over eighty years, serving as deacon, Sunday School Director, teacher, choir member, and various other roles. Mr. Hester was a graduate of Coffee High School as well as Florence State University (now UNA). He was retired from the Ford Motor Company, directed Earle Trent Assembly and was an Alabama Master Gardener.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27, 11:00 to 1:00 at Highland Baptist Church and the service at 1:00.
Our thanks to Dr. David Brown, Clearview Cancer Clinic, NAMC Hospital, Shoals Hospice, El RePoso, and sitters, Korida and Robbie.
