FLORENCE — Gerald “JT” Edward Tomsik, 83, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on March 19th, 2023. After serving his country in the US Navy, he dedicated his career to being an optician and cared for the Florence community for over 40 years alongside his daughters, Dr. Roberta Tomsik and Nicole Tomsik Willcutt.

