MUSCLE SHOALS — Walter Gerald King, 81, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be Monday, January 23, 2023, from Noon - 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield with Bro. Greg Beasley officiating.
While born in Birmingham to Chester and Lila Ruth King, Gerald was raised in the Shoals area after moving here with his mother, after the passing of his father. His mother then married Owen Hargett, who he was proud to call “Pop”.
He was a1959 graduate of Sheffield High School. After returning from the Army National Guard training, he met the love of his life Joyce Matthews who has remained faithfully his wife for 56 years and have one son, Bradley and his wife, Shalako.
Gerald retired from Reynolds Alloys after 30 years of service and was a member of the IBEW 558. He was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was a sweet, kind, jovial man who did not meet a stranger. He loved riding around and telling old stories from the past, eating a sandwich down by the river, and traveling out west. Yet, his most prized blessings are his granddaughters, Sydney and Molly. Also surviving Gerald are his brothers-in-law, Richard Matthews and William Mays; nieces, Hayley Gist and Tonya Patterson and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; grandparents, Mary and Joseph King, and Mr. and Mrs. James Romine; sister-in-law, Rebecca “Becky” Mays; father & mother-in-law, Allen O. & Ruby Matthews; aunt, Earnestine Romine; and nephew, Brian Mays.
Pallbearers are Dewyatt Jeffreys, David Millsaps, Jeff Hall, Steve Hatcher, Jason Hatcher, Michael Reed, Keith Rose, and Eric White. Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Rose, Ben Blasingame, Bob Hendrix, Jerry Miller, Bob Arnold, and Sam Gargis.
Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Charity of your choice.
The family expresses special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama and his sitter, Liz Trapp.
