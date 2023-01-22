F.1.22.23 Gerald King.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Walter Gerald King, 81 of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be Monday, January 23, 2023, from noon-2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield with Bro. Greg Beasley officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.