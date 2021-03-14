MUSCLE SHOALS — Gerald Ronald Palmer, 81 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. His family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021, at Colbert Memorial Gardens from 10-11 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., and the burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon and Jessie Palmer; sisters, Jessie Herston, Mary Crockett, and Shirley Wylie; and brothers, James Palmer, Mahlon Palmer, Billy Palmer, Michael Palmer, Mahlon Bruce Palmer, Hershal Eugene Palmer, and Alen Earl Palmer.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Loretta Kay Wheeler; son, Jerry Kevin Palmer (Andrea); daugters, Darenda Lorraine Mitchell (Gary), and Stephanie Kay Borden (John); sister, Martha Smith (Tommy); grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicholas, Jessica, Justin, and Leslie; great grandchildren, Ava, Maverik, Jakob, and Julieanna; special friends, Mitchell, Mallory, and Mandy Holloway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Palmer, Nicholas Palmer, Justin Grissom, John Wilhoite, Griffin Hood, and Gary Mitchell.
The family gives a special thanks to everyone for all of your thoughts and prayers.
You may sign the online register at colbertmemorial.com.
