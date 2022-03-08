TUSCUMBIA — Gerald Paul Crittenden, 78, died March 5, 2022. Visitaiton will be today from 10 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at noon in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Sarah Crittenden.

