RUSSELLVILLE — Gerald Ray Hester, age 75, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Russellville Hospital.
Gerald Ray Hester was born October 2, 1946 in Belgreen, Alabama. Gerald was a loving husband of 51 years to his wife Kathy. He leaves behind so many who love and miss him dearly: two daughters, Andrea Leigh Hester Rice (Dan) and Amy Elizabeth Hester Overby (Brent). His grandchildren, Gibson Cooper Overby, Emery Jane Overby and Fletcher Benson Overby.
He was a beloved brother to five siblings, Betty Jo Hooper, William T “Bill” Hester, Ann Taylor, Sue Taylor, and Wayne Hester (Carolyn); brother-in-law to Neal Taylor (Pam); nephew to Martha Lindsey and uncle to a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gerald was a Senior Vice-President and Real Estate Loan Officer at the Russellville Main Office of Citizens Bank and Savings Company, now known as CB&S Bank. He devoted nearly 47 years serving his customers and the bank.
Gerald was a faithful member of Belgreen Church of Christ.
A funeral service will be held at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Russellville, Alabama on Saturday, June 18th with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. and service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Belgreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson’s Association of Alabama, Rustic Youth Camp or the American Cancer Society.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented