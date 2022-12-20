FLORENCE — Gerald Ray Hester, 87, died December 18, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Florence. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

