MUSCLE SHOALS — Gerald Ronald Palmer, 81, died March 12, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10-11 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband to Loretta Kay Wheeler.

